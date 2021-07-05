10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Shares Are Up 112.18% So Far This Year

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has seen 0.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.85B, closed the last trade at $190.94 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The TXG stock price is -9.45% off its 52-week high price of $208.99 and 55.1% above the 52-week low of $85.74. The 3-month trading volume is 880.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the TXG stock price touched $190.94 or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, 10x Genomics Inc. shares have moved 34.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have changed 10.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $205.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175.00 while the price target rests at a high of $240.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.35% from current levels.

10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 10x Genomics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.74%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

TXG Dividends

10x Genomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.