1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Slumps -2.35%, A Loss For Bears

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the last trade at $33.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -2.35% during that session. The FLWS stock price is -19.38% off its 52-week high price of $39.61 and 44.21% above the 52-week low of $18.51. The 3-month trading volume is 796.88K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) trade information

Sporting -2.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 07/02/21 when the FLWS stock price touched $33.18 or saw a rise of 4.44%. Year-to-date, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares have moved 27.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) have changed 5.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $44.00 while the price target rests at a high of $57.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -71.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.61% from current levels.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.82%, compared to 6.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 69.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

FLWS Dividends

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.