ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Are Up 4.76% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s traded shares were 735,198, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.3% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ZIOP share is $5.95, that puts it down -125.38% from that peak though still a striking +21.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $568.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.7 Million shares over the past three months.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ZIOP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Trading Information

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) registered a -3.3% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.2% in intraday trading to $2.94- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.69%, and it has moved by -13.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 4.76%. The short interest in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is 37.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 21.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.08, which implies an increase of 92.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, ZIOP is trading at a discount of 184.09% off the target high and 13.64% off the low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 45.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Biggest Investors

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. insiders own 9.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.66%, with the float percentage being 66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.68 Million shares (or 8.67% of all shares), a total value of $67.24 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.05 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.77 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 8,100,148 shares. This amounts to just over 3.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.07 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $21.84 Million.