Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Received A -12.43% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s traded shares were 321,548, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.14% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the YJ share is $6.05, that puts it down -273.46% from that peak though still a striking +1.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.6. The company’s market capitalization is $345.6 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 172.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 266.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) received a consensus recommendation of Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4. YJ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ): Trading Information

Yunji Inc. (YJ) registered a -4.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10% in intraday trading to $1.8 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.99%, and it has moved by -10.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.43%. The short interest in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is 997.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 91.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Biggest Investors

Yunji Inc. insiders own 11.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.33%, with the float percentage being 11.67%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.97 Million shares (or 9.27% of all shares), a total value of $23.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 379.99 Thousand shares, is of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $816.98 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yunji Inc. (YJ) shares are Amplify International Online Retail ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify International Online Retail ETF owns about 208,488 shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $448.25 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 149.88 Thousand, or about 0.13% of the stock, which is worth about $374.71 Thousand.