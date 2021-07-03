Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s traded shares were 576,879, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the YELL share is $10.2, that puts it down -55.25% from that peak though still a striking +63.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $336.83 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. YELL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL): Trading Information

Yellow Corporation (YELL) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.95% in intraday trading to $6.84- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by 1.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.31%. The short interest in Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 2.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10, which implies an increase of 52.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $15 respectively. As a result, YELL is trading at a discount of 128.31% off the target high and 6.54% off the low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Yellow Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares have gone up +48.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.16% against 20%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.2% this quarter and then jump 200% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 Billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 Billion and $1.18 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 27.7% and then jump by 10.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.13%. While earnings are projected to return 59% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Biggest Investors

Yellow Corporation insiders own 5.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.99%, with the float percentage being 46.34%. Portolan Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 4.8% of all shares), a total value of $10.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.25 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.95 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,471,575 shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 813.06 Thousand, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $4.85 Million.