Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Rose 40.84% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 49.13% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares were 506,535, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.22% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the XNET share is $11.22, that puts it down -160.33% from that peak though still a striking +40.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.55. The company’s market capitalization is $288.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 421.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.34 Million shares over the past three months.
Xunlei Limited (XNET) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. XNET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.
Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET): Trading Information
Xunlei Limited (XNET) registered a -4.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.02% in intraday trading to $4.79- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.9%, and it has moved by -14.99% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 49.13%. The short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is 1.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 178.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, XNET is trading at a discount of 178.42% off the target high and 178.42% off the low.
Xunlei Limited (XNET) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.4%. While earnings are projected to return 73.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 19% per annum.
Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Biggest Investors
Xunlei Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.65%, with the float percentage being 14.65%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.09 Million shares (or 4.62% of all shares), a total value of $20.23 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.18 Million shares, is of Primavera Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 1.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.73 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF owns about 846,356 shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 318.85 Thousand, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.55 Million.