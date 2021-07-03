WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s -3.03% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s traded shares were 201,384, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the MAPS share is $29.5, that puts it down -70.82% from that peak though still a striking +42.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 372Million shares, and the average trade volume was 351.37 Million shares over the past three months.

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MAPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Biggest Investors

WM Technology, Inc. insiders own 10.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.67%, with the float percentage being 16.42%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.67 Million shares (or 18.69% of all shares), a total value of $85.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 Million shares, is of Luxor Capital Group, LP’s that is approximately 9.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $45.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 701,782 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.88 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 297Thousand, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $5.45 Million.