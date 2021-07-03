What Will X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Be Like After It Drops -62.55% From Its Highs?

During the last session, X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s traded shares were 244,077, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.22% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the XYF share is $17.88, that puts it down -62.55% from that peak though still a striking +87.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.41. The company’s market capitalization is $592.38 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 353.17 Million shares over the past three months.

X Financial (XYF) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. XYF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF): Trading Information

X Financial (XYF) registered a -6.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.48% in intraday trading to $17.88 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.96%, and it has moved by 108.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 450%. The short interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 89.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.1, which implies a decline of -53.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.1 and $5.1 respectively. As a result, XYF is trading at a discount of -53.64% off the target high and -53.64% off the low.

X Financial (XYF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -268.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.31% per annum.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Biggest Investors

X Financial insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.9%, with the float percentage being 2.91%. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 315.73 Thousand shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 306.47 Thousand shares, is of AWH Capital, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.14 Million.