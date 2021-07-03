What Will Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Be Like After It Drops -23.38% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s traded shares were 453,309, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.38% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the UONEK share is $6.49, that puts it down -23.38% from that peak though still a striking +84.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.8. The company’s market capitalization is $326.28 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 408.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 942.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UONEK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 14.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, UONEK is trading at a discount of 14.07% off the target high and 14.07% off the low.

Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Biggest Investors

Urban One, Inc. insiders own 48.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.34%, with the float percentage being 48.96%. Zazove Associates Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 6.64% of all shares), a total value of $4.32 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 829.21 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban One, Inc. (UONEK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 817,509 shares. This amounts to just over 2.2 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 221.05 Thousand, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $532.73 Thousand.