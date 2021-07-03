What Will Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) Be Like After It Drops -279.43% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s traded shares were 266,843, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the UPC share is $11.99, that puts it down -279.43% from that peak though still a striking +9.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $66.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 494.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 266.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. UPC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC)’s Biggest Investors

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC insiders own 67.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.42%, with the float percentage being 1.3%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35Thousand shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $140.35 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.01 Thousand shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $128.37 Thousand.