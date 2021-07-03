What Will trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) Be Like After It Drops -79.27% From Its Highs?

During the last session, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares were 668,874, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the TRVG share is $5.88, that puts it down -79.27% from that peak though still a striking +61.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 938.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 Million shares over the past three months.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.1. TRVG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG): Trading Information

trivago N.V. (TRVG) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.14% in intraday trading to $3.65- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.14%, and it has moved by -13.68% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.54%. The short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) is 2.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that trivago N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares have gone up +35.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.92% against 4.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.1% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $83.98 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $155.56 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.89 Million and $74.29 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 344.6% and then jump by 109.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -43.9%. While earnings are projected to return 93.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.34% per annum.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Biggest Investors

trivago N.V. insiders own 7.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.96%, with the float percentage being 50.5%. PAR Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.22 Million shares (or 26.6% of all shares), a total value of $74.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 Million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 5.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 3,407,932 shares. This amounts to just over 5.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 493.45 Thousand, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $1.77 Million.