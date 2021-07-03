What Will The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Be Like After It Drops -11.06% From Its Highs?

During the last session, The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s traded shares were 250,400, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $93.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PLCE share is $103.33, that puts it down -11.06% from that peak though still a striking +80.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 494.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 540.15 Million shares over the past three months.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. PLCE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE): Trading Information

The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $99.98 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.33%, and it has moved by -2.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 85.71%. The short interest in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is 3.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $110.17, which implies an increase of 18.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92 and $150 respectively. As a result, PLCE is trading at a discount of 61.22% off the target high and -1.12% off the low.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Children’s Place, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) shares have gone up +85.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 318.63% against 44.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.9% this quarter and then jump 111.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.3%. While earnings are projected to return -304.9% in 2021, the next five years will return -7.1% per annum.

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Biggest Investors

The Children’s Place, Inc. insiders own 6.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.5%, with the float percentage being 115.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.33 Million shares (or 15.88% of all shares), a total value of $162.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 Million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 9.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 979,022 shares. This amounts to just over 6.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $91.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 395.96 Thousand, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $27.6 Million.