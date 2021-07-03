What Will Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Be Like After It Drops -53.42% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s traded shares were 413,169, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.3% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the OMP share is $35.7, that puts it down -53.42% from that peak though still a striking +76.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 963.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 305.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.2. OMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP): Trading Information

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) registered a 0.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $24.16 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.27%, and it has moved by -11.76% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 98.38%. The short interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) is 498.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.4, which implies a decline of -3.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $24 respectively. As a result, OMP is trading at a discount of 3.14% off the target high and -18.35% off the low.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Oasis Midstream Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) shares have gone up +98.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 435.71% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 121.9% this quarter and then fall -1.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.8 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.9 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.06 Million and $84.56 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.5% and then jump by 11.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.3%. While earnings are projected to return -83.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.65% per annum.

OMP Dividend Yield

Oasis Midstream Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oasis Midstream Partners LP is 2.2, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Biggest Investors

Oasis Midstream Partners LP insiders own 26.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.06%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 695.69 Thousand shares (or 3.47% of all shares), a total value of $15.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 604.74 Thousand shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF owns about 1,419,820 shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.32 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $700.29 Thousand.