What Will Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Be Like After It Drops -46.42% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s traded shares were 247,832, with the beta value of the company hitting 1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $0.48. The 52-week high for the LOOP share is $18.2, that puts it down -46.42% from that peak though still a striking +54.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.7. The company’s market capitalization is $527.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 355.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. LOOP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP): Trading Information

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) registered a 4.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.77% in intraday trading to $13.93 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.9%, and it has moved by 30.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.76%. The short interest in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) is 2.29 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16, which implies an increase of 28.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $16 respectively. As a result, LOOP is trading at a discount of 28.72% off the target high and 28.72% off the low.

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -53.6%. While earnings are projected to return -131.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s Biggest Investors

Loop Industries, Inc. insiders own 63.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.28%, with the float percentage being 41.52%. Handelsbanken Fonder AB is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.25 Million shares (or 6.66% of all shares), a total value of $18.04 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 821.37 Thousand shares, is of Creative Planning’s that is approximately 2.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.58 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Environmental Services ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 310,119 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 144.92 Thousand, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $1.34 Million.