What Will LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Be Like After It Drops -93.53% From Its Highs?

During the last session, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s traded shares were 666,769, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$1.75. The 52-week high for the RAMP share is $87.38, that puts it down -93.53% from that peak though still a striking +9.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.7. The company’s market capitalization is $3.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 931.14 Million shares over the past three months.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. RAMP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP): Trading Information

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.15% in intraday trading to $50.25 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.06%, and it has moved by -7.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -38.31%. The short interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) is 2.21 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.42, which implies an increase of 58.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39 and $95 respectively. As a result, RAMP is trading at a discount of 110.41% off the target high and -13.62% off the low.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares have jump down -38.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -73.91% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -300% this quarter and then fall -133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -65%. While earnings are projected to return 26.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.5% per annum.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Biggest Investors

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.93%, with the float percentage being 101.49%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 345 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.31 Million shares (or 10.92% of all shares), a total value of $534.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $439.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2,045,686 shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 Million, or about 2.7% of the stock, which is worth about $93.76 Million.