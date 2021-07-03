What Will Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Be Like After It Drops -96.44% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s traded shares were 458,178, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the BLDE share is $19.88, that puts it down -96.44% from that peak though still a striking +36.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $724.57 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 734Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BLDE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE): Trading Information
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.44% in intraday trading to $11.30 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.07%, and it has moved by 3.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.66%. The short interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) is 2.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16, which implies an increase of 58.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $16 respectively. As a result, BLDE is trading at a discount of 58.1% off the target high and 58.1% off the low.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -930% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.