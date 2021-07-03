What Will Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Be Like After It Drops -55.11% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s traded shares were 556,248, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.8% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the RCUS share is $42.36, that puts it down -55.11% from that peak though still a striking +38.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.69. The company’s market capitalization is $1.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 670.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RCUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.88.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS): Trading Information

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) registered a -0.8% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.2% in intraday trading to $29.43 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.27%, and it has moved by 11.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.2%. The short interest in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is 5.69 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $54, which implies an increase of 97.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $70 respectively. As a result, RCUS is trading at a discount of 156.32% off the target high and 46.47% off the low.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares have gone up +5.2% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.88% against 8.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.4% this quarter and then fall -1633.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -16% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Biggest Investors

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 37.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.5%, with the float percentage being 91.01%. PFM Health Sciences, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.37 Million shares (or 4.75% of all shares), a total value of $87.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $84.5 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2,233,660 shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.35 Million, or about 1.9% of the stock, which is worth about $37.87 Million.