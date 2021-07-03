What Will ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Be Like After It Drops -50% From Its Highs?

During the last session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s traded shares were 515,244, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the ACVA share is $37.77, that puts it down -50% from that peak though still a striking +10.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.89 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 628.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.75 Million shares over the past three months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ACVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36, which implies an increase of 42.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $45 respectively. As a result, ACVA is trading at a discount of 78.71% off the target high and 15.17% off the low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 46.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.8% per annum.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Biggest Investors

ACV Auctions Inc. insiders own 10.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 128.94%, with the float percentage being 144.81%. Durable Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.44 Million shares (or 12.81% of all shares), a total value of $84.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.09 Million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 10.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $72.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 729,304 shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 687.56 Thousand, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $23.8 Million.