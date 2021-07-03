VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -48.26% Year-To-Date

During the last session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s traded shares were 922,430, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.76% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the VYNE share is $13.2, that puts it down -303.67% from that peak though still a striking +4.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.11. The company’s market capitalization is $168.04 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 941.14 Million shares over the past three months.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. VYNE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE): Trading Information

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) registered a -5.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.4% in intraday trading to $3.82- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.57%, and it has moved by -17.42% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -48.26%. The short interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) is 3.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 256.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $15 respectively. As a result, VYNE is trading at a discount of 358.72% off the target high and 144.65% off the low.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares have jump down -48.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.22% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 92.8% this quarter and then jump 45% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.21 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.13 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.42 Million and $3.27 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 156.6% and then jump by 179.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -56.5%. While earnings are projected to return 36.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Biggest Investors

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.33%, with the float percentage being 48.42%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.77 Million shares (or 13.18% of all shares), a total value of $46.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.61 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.69 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,478,090 shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 935.62 Thousand, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $3.7 Million.