Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s -8.38% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s traded shares were 287,547, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.58% or -$0.28. The 52-week high for the VIOT share is $18.99, that puts it down -151.86% from that peak though still a striking +33.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.04. The company’s market capitalization is $525.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 365.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. VIOT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT): Trading Information

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) registered a -3.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.22% in intraday trading to $8.59- this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by -10.24% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 46.41%. The short interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) is 736.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) shares have gone up +46.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.69% against 4.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 41.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $290.33 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $281.82 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.9 Million and $229.09 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.7% and then jump by 23% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -40.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s Biggest Investors

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd insiders own 2.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.27%, with the float percentage being 37.06%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 448.93 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of all shares), a total value of $4.04 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 413.4 Thousand shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 1.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) shares are DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value owns about 65,233 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $508.17 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 53.44 Thousand, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $416.3 Thousand.