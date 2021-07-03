Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Received A 0% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s traded shares were 378,049, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the TUYA share is $26.65, that puts it down -6.39% from that peak though still a striking +37.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.7. The company’s market capitalization is $14.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 861.79 Million shares over the past three months.
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. TUYA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.
Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.91, which implies a decline of -0.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $27.48 respectively. As a result, TUYA is trading at a discount of 9.7% off the target high and -20.16% off the low.
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 9.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.8% per annum.