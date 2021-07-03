Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rose 28.59% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -37.45% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s traded shares were 307,050, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.63% or -$1.26. The 52-week high for the TPTX share is $141.3, that puts it down -85.38% from that peak though still a striking +28.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.43. The company’s market capitalization is $3.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 822.4 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 551.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. TPTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.21.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX): Trading Information

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) registered a -1.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.42% in intraday trading to $81.44 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.2%, and it has moved by 16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.45%. The short interest in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 2.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $152.5, which implies an increase of 100.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $178 respectively. As a result, TPTX is trading at a discount of 133.53% off the target high and 57.44% off the low.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) shares have jump down -37.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.08% against 16.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -47.6% this quarter and then fall -207.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -28.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Biggest Investors

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 3.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.64%, with the float percentage being 100.21%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 315 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.39 Million shares (or 13% of all shares), a total value of $604.35 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $349.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,025,023 shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 881.88 Thousand, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $67.23 Million.