Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) On Friday – Up 1.39 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s traded shares were 358,161, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.9. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the TBPH share is $22.82, that puts it down -58.8% from that peak though still a striking +1.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.17. The company’s market capitalization is $938.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 891.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 355.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TBPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.01.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH): Trading Information

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.47% in intraday trading to $16.05 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -15.57% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -19.13%. The short interest in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is 3.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 108.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $42 respectively. As a result, TBPH is trading at a discount of 192.28% off the target high and 39.18% off the low.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares have jump down -19.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.57% against 16.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -1% this quarter and then jump 49.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.5%. While earnings are projected to return -4.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 21.3% per annum.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Biggest Investors

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. insiders own 18.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.52%, with the float percentage being 102.92%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.73 Million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $198.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.74 Million shares, is of Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC’s that is approximately 13.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $178.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,820,663 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.52 Million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $28.29 Million.