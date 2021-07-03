The Future Belongs To Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s traded shares were 223,159, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.91% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the ZY share is $52, that puts it down -26.83% from that peak though still a striking +37.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.75. The company’s market capitalization is $4.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 531Million shares, and the average trade volume was 562.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ZY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.5, which implies an increase of 18.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $56 respectively. As a result, ZY is trading at a discount of 36.59% off the target high and -2.44% off the low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Biggest Investors

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zymergen Inc. (ZY) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 1,054,560 shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 117.29 Thousand, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $5.44 Million.