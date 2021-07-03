The Future Belongs To SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s traded shares were 516,835, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SXC share is $8.15, that puts it down -13.19% from that peak though still a striking +62.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.71. The company’s market capitalization is $597.44 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 846.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 895.58 Million shares over the past three months.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC): Trading Information

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.64% in intraday trading to $7.32- this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.27%, and it has moved by -5.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 65.52%. The short interest in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is 3.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 18.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $9 respectively. As a result, SXC is trading at a discount of 25% off the target high and 11.11% off the low.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SunCoke Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares have gone up +65.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5000% against 47%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.5% this quarter and then jump 325% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $319.45 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.75 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $338Million and $246.55 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.5% and then jump by 34.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.3%. While earnings are projected to return 102.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

SXC Dividend Yield

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for SunCoke Energy, Inc. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Biggest Investors

SunCoke Energy, Inc. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.61%, with the float percentage being 85.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.75 Million shares (or 16.57% of all shares), a total value of $96.38 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.39 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $44.8 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5,532,676 shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.49 Million, or about 5.41% of the stock, which is worth about $33.82 Million.