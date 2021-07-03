The Future Belongs To Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s traded shares were 346,014, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.46% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TYHT share is $19.4, that puts it down -198% from that peak though still a striking +67.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $51.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 132.69 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 474.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TYHT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT): Trading Information

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) registered a 0.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $7.32- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.33%, and it has moved by 0.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.09%. The short interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) is 96.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.6%. While earnings are projected to return -804.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Biggest Investors

Shineco, Inc. insiders own 34.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.63%, with the float percentage being 7.1%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 146.71 Thousand shares (or 3.66% of all shares), a total value of $600.06 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.96 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.36 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shineco, Inc. (TYHT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4,633 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.95 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 551, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.25 Thousand.