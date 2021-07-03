The Future Belongs To Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s traded shares were 394,476, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PRPO share is $9.18, that puts it down -159.32% from that peak though still a striking +70.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.06. The company’s market capitalization is $64.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 765.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.83 Million shares over the past three months.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PRPO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO): Trading Information

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.59% in intraday trading to $4.05- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.28%, and it has moved by 5.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.01%. The short interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is 560.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 37.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 97.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, PRPO is trading at a discount of 97.74% off the target high and 97.74% off the low.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Precipio, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) shares have gone up +71.01% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.2% this quarter and then jump 50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 122.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 70.9%. While earnings are projected to return 63.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Biggest Investors

Precipio, Inc. insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.87%, with the float percentage being 5.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 483.21 Thousand shares (or 2.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.12 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 336.2 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $776.62 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 268,052 shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $619.2 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 209.1 Thousand, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $483.01 Thousand.