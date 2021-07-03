The Future Belongs To Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s traded shares were 755,959, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.16% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the OUST share is $17.73, that puts it down -43.8% from that peak though still a striking +38.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. OUST has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST): Trading Information

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.43% in intraday trading to $13.32 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.3%, and it has moved by 3.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.67%. The short interest in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is 7.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.75, which implies an increase of 35.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $20 respectively. As a result, OUST is trading at a discount of 62.21% off the target high and 13.54% off the low.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Biggest Investors

Ouster, Inc. insiders own 46.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.18%, with the float percentage being 37.74%. Tao Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.25 Million shares (or 6.97% of all shares), a total value of $95.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.82 Million shares, is of Spring Creek Capital LLC’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.5 Million.