The Future Belongs To Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s traded shares were 509,755, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.98% or -$0.96. The 52-week high for the NIU share is $53.38, that puts it down -71.03% from that peak though still a striking +43.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 704.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 640.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Niu Technologies (NIU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. NIU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU): Trading Information

Niu Technologies (NIU) registered a -2.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $33.17 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.06%, and it has moved by -9.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.27%. The short interest in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is 2.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

Niu Technologies (NIU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Niu Technologies has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Niu Technologies (NIU) shares have gone up +11.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.66% against 39.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.1% this quarter and then jump 66.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.25% per annum.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Biggest Investors

Niu Technologies insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.62%, with the float percentage being 30.63%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.26 Million shares (or 3.36% of all shares), a total value of $82.88 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.96 Million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $71.73 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Niu Technologies (NIU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 2,094,457 shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 363.89 Thousand, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $12.12 Million.