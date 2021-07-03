The Future Belongs To Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares were 389,049, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.75% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the NR share is $4.08, that puts it down -15.25% from that peak though still a striking +80.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $321.99 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 592.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR): Trading Information

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) registered a -2.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $3.70- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by -4.58% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 84.38%. The short interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 1.67 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 41.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, NR is trading at a discount of 41.24% off the target high and 41.24% off the low.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Newpark Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares have gone up +84.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.08% against 31%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70% this quarter and then jump 90.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $151.2 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $110.15 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4%. While earnings are projected to return -520.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Biggest Investors

Newpark Resources, Inc. insiders own 3.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.2%, with the float percentage being 77.11%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.68 Million shares (or 13.94% of all shares), a total value of $39.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.81 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,090,374 shares. This amounts to just over 3.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.7 Million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $8.49 Million.