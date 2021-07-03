The Future Belongs To Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s traded shares were 415,813, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the MUDS share is $18.78, that puts it down -51.94% from that peak though still a striking +21.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.69. The company’s market capitalization is $488.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 922.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MUDS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Biggest Investors

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.97%, with the float percentage being 85.97%. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 Million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $24.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2Million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,021,003 shares. This amounts to just over 3.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.47 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 750Thousand, or about 2.37% of the stock, which is worth about $12.1 Million.