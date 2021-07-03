The Future Belongs To Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s traded shares were 502,964, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the PLAY share is $51.73, that puts it down -29.55% from that peak though still a striking +71.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 Million shares over the past three months.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. PLAY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY): Trading Information
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $41.46 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.87%, and it has moved by -7.48% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 33.01%. The short interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) is 7.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.72 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.22, which implies an increase of 30.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45 and $58 respectively. As a result, PLAY is trading at a discount of 45.25% off the target high and 12.7% off the low.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) projections and forecasts
Statistics show that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) shares have gone up +33.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 132.34% against 26.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 141.9% this quarter and then jump 104% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 195.5% compared to the previous financial year.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -40.2%. While earnings are projected to return -261.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.58% per annum.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Biggest Investors
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. insiders own 1.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.89%, with the float percentage being 103.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.48 Million shares (or 15.52% of all shares), a total value of $358.11 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.72 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $225.96 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,197,538 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.21 Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $58.12 Million.