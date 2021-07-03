The Future Belongs To COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 204,358, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $61.69, that puts it down -65.52% from that peak though still a striking +39.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 667.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 479.1 Million shares over the past three months.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CMPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS): Trading Information

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $39.30 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.29%, and it has moved by 10.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.77%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 1.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.88, which implies an increase of 95.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $100 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of 168.31% off the target high and 34.16% off the low.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -186.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Biggest Investors

COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 4.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.4%, with the float percentage being 12.99%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 797.4 Thousand shares (or 2% of all shares), a total value of $29.36 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 649.2 Thousand shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 333,830 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 137.82 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $5Million.