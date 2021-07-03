The Future Belongs To COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s traded shares were 204,358, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CMPS share is $61.69, that puts it down -65.52% from that peak though still a striking +39.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 667.42 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 479.1 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CMPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS): Trading Information
COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.17% in intraday trading to $39.30 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.29%, and it has moved by 10.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.77%. The short interest in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) is 1.63 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.88, which implies an increase of 95.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $100 respectively. As a result, CMPS is trading at a discount of 168.31% off the target high and 34.16% off the low.
COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -186.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Biggest Investors
COMPASS Pathways plc insiders own 4.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.4%, with the float percentage being 12.99%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 797.4 Thousand shares (or 2% of all shares), a total value of $29.36 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 649.2 Thousand shares, is of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.9 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off
Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 333,830 shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 137.82 Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $5Million.