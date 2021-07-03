The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s traded shares were 360,470, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.7% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the TBBK share is $26.7, that puts it down -17.67% from that peak though still a striking +64.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 402.82 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 799.62 Million shares over the past three months.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. TBBK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK): Trading Information

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) registered a -2.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.41% in intraday trading to $24.50 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by -7.2% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 66.23%. The short interest in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is 2.28 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.5, which implies an increase of 12.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $27 respectively. As a result, TBBK is trading at a discount of 19% off the target high and 5.77% off the low.

The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Bancorp, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares have gone up +66.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.81% against 25.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.1% this quarter and then jump 10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 57.9%. While earnings are projected to return 54.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Biggest Investors

The Bancorp, Inc. insiders own 3.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.71%, with the float percentage being 100.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 240 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.78 Million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $99.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 Million shares, is of Frontier Capital Management Company LLC’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $75.17 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,246,195 shares. This amounts to just over 5.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $29.7 Million.