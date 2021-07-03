Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Received A 85.85% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s traded shares were 772,790, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.96% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TEN share is $22.75, that puts it down -15.48% from that peak though still a striking +68.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.62 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. TEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): Trading Information

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) registered a -0.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.7% in intraday trading to $20.89 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.7%, and it has moved by 7.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.85%. The short interest in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 4.15 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.57, which implies a decline of -26.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $25 respectively. As a result, TEN is trading at a discount of 26.9% off the target high and -64.47% off the low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tenneco Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares have gone up +85.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 940.91% against 40.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 135.8% this quarter and then jump 184.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.2%. While earnings are projected to return -352.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.42% per annum.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Biggest Investors

Tenneco Inc. insiders own 1.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.33%, with the float percentage being 63.5%. Icahn, Carl, C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 258 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.59 Million shares (or 11.7% of all shares), a total value of $102.8 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.37 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $57.56 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tenneco Inc. (TEN) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 1,783,565 shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 Million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $17.34 Million.