Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Received A 26.52% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s traded shares were 595,936, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the TNK share is $16.3, that puts it down -17.01% from that peak though still a striking +36.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.9. The company’s market capitalization is $469.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 945.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 460.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. TNK has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.98.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK): Trading Information

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.27% in intraday trading to $15.70 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.27%, and it has moved by -9.19% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 26.52%. The short interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.63, which implies an increase of 48.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $27 respectively. As a result, TNK is trading at a discount of 93.83% off the target high and 0.5% off the low.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Teekay Tankers Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares have gone up +26.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -142.51% against 11.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -141% this quarter and then fall -522.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -30.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.9%. While earnings are projected to return 111.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 3% per annum.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Biggest Investors

Teekay Tankers Ltd. insiders own 17.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.89%, with the float percentage being 34.94%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $22.01 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 Million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $16.28 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd owns about 917,188 shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.55 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 432.23 Thousand, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 Million.