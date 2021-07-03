Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA): Can A Stock That’s Down -2.464% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares were 245,638, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.76% or -$1. The 52-week high for the TSHA share is $33.35, that puts it down -66.75% from that peak though still a striking +9.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.16. The company’s market capitalization is $796.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 451.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 181.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. TSHA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.84.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA): Trading Information

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.38% in intraday trading to $25.44 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.67%, and it has moved by -11.74% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -24.64%. The short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 1.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.75, which implies an increase of 128.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33 and $67.5 respectively. As a result, TSHA is trading at a discount of 237.5% off the target high and 65% off the low.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -3.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Biggest Investors

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. insiders own 42.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.25%, with the float percentage being 78.65%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.66 Million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $114.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $45.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,375,759 shares. This amounts to just over 3.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.51 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 952.35 Thousand, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $24.58 Million.