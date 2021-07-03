Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rose 36.21% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 10.22% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s traded shares were 405,386, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$1.34. The 52-week high for the TRHC share is $69.31, that puts it down -46.78% from that peak though still a striking +36.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.12. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 179.31 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 199.58 Million shares over the past three months.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. TRHC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC): Trading Information

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.32% in intraday trading to $53.25 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.14%, and it has moved by 4.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.22%. The short interest in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) is 2.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.5, which implies an increase of 9.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $70 respectively. As a result, TRHC is trading at a discount of 48.24% off the target high and -15.29% off the low.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) shares have gone up +10.22% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 900% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.66 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $88.56 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $76.83 Million and $70.51 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.3% and then jump by 25.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35%. While earnings are projected to return -136% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Biggest Investors

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. insiders own 9.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.8%, with the float percentage being 108.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 14.23% of all shares), a total value of $162.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,503,263 shares. This amounts to just over 6.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.96 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 937.4 Thousand, or about 3.77% of the stock, which is worth about $38.01 Million.