Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s traded shares were 299,910, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $89.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SPT share is $95.25, that puts it down -6.81% from that peak though still a striking +72.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.55. The company’s market capitalization is $4.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 918.49 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. SPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT): Trading Information

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.37% in intraday trading to $95.25 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.32%, and it has moved by 27.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.39%. The short interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) is 1.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87, which implies a decline of -2.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77 and $110 respectively. As a result, SPT is trading at a discount of 23.35% off the target high and -13.66% off the low.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprout Social, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares have gone up +96.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.5% against 4.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.1% this quarter and then fall -11.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.89 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.66 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.18 Million and $33.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.6% and then jump by 35.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 48.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Biggest Investors

Sprout Social, Inc. insiders own 8.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.66%, with the float percentage being 99.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.98 Million shares (or 6.69% of all shares), a total value of $171.93 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $154.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1,034,774 shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.6 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 996.07 Thousand, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $57.53 Million.