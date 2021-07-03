Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) On Friday â€“ Up 53.68 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s traded shares were 737,348, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.41% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SVC share is $15.39, that puts it down -21.85% from that peak though still a striking +53.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.08 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. SVC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.81.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC): Trading Information

Service Properties Trust (SVC) registered a -1.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $13.19 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by -2.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 9.92%. The short interest in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is 4.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 5.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $15 respectively. As a result, SVC is trading at a discount of 18.76% off the target high and -4.99% off the low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Service Properties Trust has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares have gone up +9.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.89% against 1.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -252.2% this quarter and then jump 4.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.46 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $444.19 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $214.94 Million and $296.5 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 60.7% and then jump by 49.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.7%. While earnings are projected to return -219.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

SVC Dividend Yield

Service Properties Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Service Properties Trust is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 8.69%.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Biggest Investors

Service Properties Trust insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.42%, with the float percentage being 81.51%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.22 Million shares (or 17.12% of all shares), a total value of $334.65 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.85 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 14.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $282.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Service Properties Trust (SVC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7,350,260 shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.69 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $55.57 Million.