Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 39.86% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s traded shares were 222,456, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.25% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the SIC share is $12.27, that puts it down -22.7% from that peak though still a striking +66.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.38. The company’s market capitalization is $255.39 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 119.11 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 107.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SIC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC): Trading Information

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) registered a -2.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.49% in intraday trading to $10.47 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.56%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.86%. The short interest in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is 46.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14, which implies an increase of 40% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $15 respectively. As a result, SIC is trading at a discount of 50% off the target high and 30% off the low.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) shares have gone up +39.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 248.72% against 30.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 153.8% this quarter and then jump 1100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.1 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $164Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $133.7 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -241.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)’s Biggest Investors

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. insiders own 19.1% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.66%, with the float percentage being 70.04%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.25 Million shares (or 12.72% of all shares), a total value of $23.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 Million shares, is of American Financial Group Inc.’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (SIC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 555,823 shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 315.25 Thousand, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $2.27 Million.