Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Has Been Rising 47.8% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares were 215,110, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the WTTR share is $7.58, that puts it down -25.08% from that peak though still a striking +53.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $630.71 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 376.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. WTTR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR): Trading Information

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.58% in intraday trading to $6.63- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.9%, and it has moved by -9.01% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 47.8%. The short interest in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.75, which implies an increase of 11.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, WTTR is trading at a discount of 23.76% off the target high and -5.12% off the low.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Energy Services, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) shares have gone up +47.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.18% against 31%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.9% this quarter and then jump 80.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $165Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $182Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $92.24 Million and $103.34 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 78.9% and then jump by 76.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 86.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Biggest Investors

Select Energy Services, Inc. insiders own 10.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.51%, with the float percentage being 79.79%. SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.81 Million shares (or 15.72% of all shares), a total value of $68.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.55 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.65 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Energy Services, Inc. (WTTR) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF owns about 4,547,089 shares. This amounts to just over 5.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 Million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $7.37 Million.