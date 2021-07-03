SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s traded shares were 243,617, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.61% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the SCWX share is $22.37, that puts it down -8.38% from that peak though still a striking +51.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 212.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 144.58 Million shares over the past three months.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.6. SCWX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX): Trading Information

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) registered a 3.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $21.00 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.43%, and it has moved by 40.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.15%. The short interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) is 1.03 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.83, which implies a decline of -28.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.5 and $17.5 respectively. As a result, SCWX is trading at a discount of -15.21% off the target high and -44.28% off the low.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that SecureWorks Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares have gone up +45.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -140.91% against 9.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -110% this quarter and then fall -150% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -2.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.3%. While earnings are projected to return 31.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s Biggest Investors

SecureWorks Corp. insiders own 19.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.42%, with the float percentage being 93.15%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.39 Million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $18.57 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 Million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 8.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 1,388,102 shares. This amounts to just over 10.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 505.86 Thousand, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $6.77 Million.