Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Rose 35.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -2.11% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s traded shares were 681,675, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.71% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the SFET share is $2.98, that puts it down -114.39% from that peak though still a striking +35.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.9. The company’s market capitalization is $36.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.01 Million shares over the past three months.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. SFET has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) registered a -6.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.75% in intraday trading to $1.69 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.8%, and it has moved by 1.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.11%. The short interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 133.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 66.62 day(s) to cover.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Safe-T Group Ltd insiders own 9.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.16%, with the float percentage being 6.84%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 734.93 Thousand shares (or 2.84% of all shares), a total value of $992.15 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 548.85 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $740.94 Thousand.