Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Are Down -30.71% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s traded shares were 386,650, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RYTM share is $43.26, that puts it down -110% from that peak though still a striking +12.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 535.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RYTM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM): Trading Information

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.9% in intraday trading to $21.00 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by 6.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.71%. The short interest in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) is 3.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.13, which implies an increase of 123.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23 and $61 respectively. As a result, RYTM is trading at a discount of 196.12% off the target high and 11.65% off the low.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.4%. While earnings are projected to return 21.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.1% per annum.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s Biggest Investors

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 2.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.94%, with the float percentage being 100.95%. Primecap Management Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 195 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.01 Million shares (or 11.96% of all shares), a total value of $127.74 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.91 Million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $104.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 4,716,437 shares. This amounts to just over 9.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 Million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $39.88 Million.