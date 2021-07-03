Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Received A -36.38% Hit In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s traded shares were 308,019, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.59% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the KRMD share is $10.96, that puts it down -186.16% from that peak though still a striking +29.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.7. The company’s market capitalization is $170.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 617.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 348.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. KRMD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD): Trading Information

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) registered a -6.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.86% in intraday trading to $4.72- this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.13%, and it has moved by -17.81% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -36.38%. The short interest in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) is 2.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.17, which implies an increase of 34.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, KRMD is trading at a discount of 82.77% off the target high and -8.62% off the low.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Repro Med Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares have jump down -36.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -133.33% against 19%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then fall -300% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.8%. While earnings are projected to return -300.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s Biggest Investors

Repro Med Systems, Inc. insiders own 11.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.18%, with the float percentage being 66.74%. Horton Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.74 Million shares (or 26.93% of all shares), a total value of $37.81 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.49 Million shares, is of First Light Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.31 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (KRMD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,018,896 shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.59 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 575.72 Thousand, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $2.46 Million.