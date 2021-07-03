Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.059% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares were 419,297, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the RCII share is $66.7, that puts it down -23.91% from that peak though still a striking +52.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.74. The company’s market capitalization is $3.57 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 989.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 684.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. RCII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): Trading Information

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $54.96 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.1%, and it has moved by -11.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.59%. The short interest in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is 1.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70, which implies an increase of 30.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64 and $75 respectively. As a result, RCII is trading at a discount of 39.33% off the target high and 18.89% off the low.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rent-A-Center, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares have gone up +40.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.64% against 20.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 65% this quarter and then jump 40.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.2%. While earnings are projected to return 20.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

RCII Dividend Yield

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rent-A-Center, Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Biggest Investors

Rent-A-Center, Inc. insiders own 1.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.29%, with the float percentage being 78.17%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.09 Million shares (or 12.2% of all shares), a total value of $466.45 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $401.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3,286,842 shares. This amounts to just over 4.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $203.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 Million, or about 2.76% of the stock, which is worth about $105.15 Million.