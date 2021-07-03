Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s traded shares were 831,692, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $61.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.15% or -$1.36. The 52-week high for the REGI share is $117, that puts it down -89.32% from that peak though still a striking +63.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.95 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 882.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 Million shares over the past three months.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. REGI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.31.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI): Trading Information

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) registered a -2.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.76% in intraday trading to $64.89 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -9.4% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -12.74%. The short interest in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is 3.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.92, which implies an increase of 39.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35 and $115 respectively. As a result, REGI is trading at a discount of 86.08% off the target high and -43.37% off the low.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares have jump down -12.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.59% against 28.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6450% this quarter and then jump 65% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.9%. While earnings are projected to return -68% in 2021, the next five years will return 13.1% per annum.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s Biggest Investors

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. insiders own 3.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.47%, with the float percentage being 101.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 456 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.88 Million shares (or 16.54% of all shares), a total value of $520.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.09 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $270.2 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,975,583 shares. This amounts to just over 6.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $181.72 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 Million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $84.66 Million.