Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Dropped -6.98% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s traded shares were 458,646, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.26% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the QMCO share is $9.47, that puts it down -36.65% from that peak though still a striking +44.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.86. The company’s market capitalization is $395.61 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 789.65 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 454.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. QMCO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO): Trading Information

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) registered a -2.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.75% in intraday trading to $7.20- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.98%, and it has moved by -6.98% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 13.24%. The short interest in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 862.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 73.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $15 respectively. As a result, QMCO is trading at a discount of 116.45% off the target high and 44.3% off the low.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Quantum Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares have gone up +13.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 272.73% against 22.8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.1% this quarter and then jump 400% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $92.19 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $96.19 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $73.31 Million and $83.23 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.8% and then jump by 15.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.7%. While earnings are projected to return -497.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO)’s Biggest Investors

Quantum Corporation insiders own 6.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.99%, with the float percentage being 79.94%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.55 Million shares (or 23.14% of all shares), a total value of $71.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.16 Million shares, is of Neuberger Berman Group, LLC’s that is approximately 16.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.29 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares are Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd owns about 2,412,856 shares. This amounts to just over 6.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.33 Million, or about 3.61% of the stock, which is worth about $11.12 Million.