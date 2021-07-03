Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s traded shares were 583,425, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.09% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the QUAD share is $6.36, that puts it down -52.88% from that peak though still a striking +49.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $227.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 453.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. QUAD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD): Trading Information

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) registered a -6.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $4.48- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.12%, and it has moved by 19.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.9%. The short interest in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is 2.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 44.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, QUAD is trading at a discount of 44.23% off the target high and 44.23% off the low.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31%. While earnings are projected to return -88.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)’s Biggest Investors

Quad/Graphics, Inc. insiders own 22.3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.68%, with the float percentage being 65.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.48 Million shares (or 6.03% of all shares), a total value of $8.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.4 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.47 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) shares are Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund owns about 845,269 shares. This amounts to just over 2.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 824.61 Thousand, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.97 Million.